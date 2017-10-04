Transgender people often endure disproportionate violence simply for their gender identity.

Imagine being an out, trans activist … in the 1960s.

Marsha P. Johnson dedicated her life to advocating for LGBT rights. Johnson was a leader in the Stonewall uprising and she helped found the Gay Liberation Front and the one of the world’s first trans-rights organizations, S.T.A.R.

In 1992, Johnson went missing. Her body was later found in the Hudson River, and police thought she had committed suicide. But friends suspected foul play. Now a new documentary explores Johnson’s work and mysterious death.



GUESTS

David France, Filmmaker; his films include “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” and the Oscar-nominated “How To Survive A Plague” @ByDavidFrance

Isa Noyola, Deputy director, Transgender Law Center @muxerisa @TransLawCenter

