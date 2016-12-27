Deadline to run for Birmingham area State House Seat

Alabama’s Democratic and Republican parties are looking for candidates to run for a State House district northeast of Birmingham. Today’s the deadline for major party candidates to apply for the open seat in district fifty eight. State House member Oliver Robinson retired from that office earlier last month so his daughter could become the first African American woman to serve as Governor Robert Bentley’s liaison. Nancy Worley chairs the Alabama Democratic Party. She says understands Robinson’s decision to leave after eighteen years to help his daughter…

“She would probably have to lobby, and I put that word in quotation marks, she would have to lobby her own father on issues that the Governor wanted her to lobby him on. So, maybe he thought taking a neutral position, being out of that, would be preferable.”

A primary vote for the open seat is set for February twenty eighth of next year. If a runoff is needed to decide a party candidate, that ballot would take place in mid may. A special general election is scheduled for August first.