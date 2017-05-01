Day Without Immigrants Vigil in Mobile

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice is inviting those in Mobile to join a nationwide Day Without Immigrants.

The group is holding a vigil this evening at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mobile. Organizers say it will be one of many events held in more than 200 cities nationwide. The ACIJ says the event is about “resisting and defeating the federal administration’s attacks on immigrant families natonwide.”

Here in Alabama, the coalition has been especially outspoken about a group of immigrants that have come to be known the Alabama 40, who were all detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in mid-March.

Organizers say tonight's vigil is meant to demonstrate that America “works best when we all do our part and work together as one nation.” The event will be held at 6:30 this evening at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mobile.