Confusion Follows Trump's Tweeted Threat To Cut Aid To Palestinians

The Middle East is a region that is used to diplo-speak. When U.S. officials talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they usually parse their words carefully. President Trump, though, is changing that, and it is causing confusion.

Last month, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley explained to the world that although the administration decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, its final status is still up for negotiation.

"The president took great care not to prejudge final-status negotiations in any way, including the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem," Haley told the U.N. Security Council. "That remains a subject to be negotiated only by the parties."

But President Trump said Tuesday via Twitter that he has "taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table." He threatened to cut "massive future payments" of aid to Palestinians if they don't start peace talks with the Israelis. And he tweeted that because of the Jerusalem decision, the Israelis "would have had to pay more."

That last part confused Israeli lawmaker Avi Dichter, who told Israeli radio, "Only the devil knows what the president meant by that."

On Tuesday, Haley warned of a possible cut to U.S. support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which helps Palestinian refugees, unless the Palestinians come back to the negotiating table. The U.S. is the largest donor to the agency.

Palestinians who are seeking East Jerusalem as their future capital are furious about what they call Trump's attempts at "blackmail."

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Reuters his government is not opposed to re-entering peace talks, as long as they are on the basis of creating a Palestinian state along the border that existed before Israel captured land in the 1967 war.

"It used to be the State Department spokesman would have carefully crafted statements, but now people are saying, 'What should I believe? Should I believe those officials or should I believe what the president says from his gut?' " said David Makovsky of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Makovsky, who has tracked Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts for years as a journalist and former State Department official, says the issue of Jerusalem is so emotional that the White House is going to have to clarify this.

"Both of these ideas cannot be true at the same time," he said of the December remarks that Jerusalem's boundaries are up for negotiation and this month's tweet that Jerusalem is off the table. "What's then to negotiate if you just took Jerusalem off the table?"

A U.S. official tried to play this down, arguing that the president has only taken off the table that Jerusalem is Israel's capital — not Palestinian claims to the eastern part of the city. Separately, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration is still committed to an Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

But Tamara Cofman Wittes of the Brookings Institution says the "carefully drafted staff verbiage cannot hold up against the assault of the president's impulsive announcements."

Leaders around the world have gotten used to this "bluster," Wittes says, but they should not discount it.

"Even when mitigated or tempered by post facto staff work," she says, "these pronouncements tend to hold up in one form or another."



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

President Trump says he has dissolved the commission investigating voter fraud, a panel that asked states for extensive personal information on voters and drew heavy criticism and lawsuits. NPR's Pam Fessler has been covering the commission since its inception, and she's on the line with us now. Hi, Pam.

PAM FESSLER, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Is this decision to end the commission as sudden as it seems?

FESSLER: Yeah, it's pretty sudden. Just last week, the vice chair of the commission, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, was saying that he thought the commission would probably be meeting again this month. But on the other hand, it's actually not all that surprising because this panel, as you well know, has been plagued by problems right from the start.

It was formed to look into President Trump's allegations that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in last year's election, and that's something that he didn't provide any evidence for. And it's an allegation that's been pretty widely dismissed by most election officials around the country.

Also, the panel is supposed to be bipartisan, but it was headed by two Republicans - Vice President Pence and also Kris Kobach. And a number of the Republicans on the panel are among the strongest advocates for strict voter ID and other requirements, so that got voter rights advocates and Democrats complaining that the panel was really set up as a way to promote things and laws and changes to require new ID laws and to suppress minorities and others who tend to vote Democratic.

SHAPIRO: So as you say - a lot of claims that this was meant to disenfranchise voters. Remind us what the legal challenges to the commission were.

FESSLER: Well, almost right from the start, voting rights groups, open government groups and Democrats filed lawsuits against the panel. Mostly they were alleging that it was violating open meetings laws partly because a lot of what it was doing was behind closed doors. And they alleged it was very secretive. And in fact one of the Democratic commissioners, Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap - he filed a suit saying he was being kept in the dark and that he had no idea what the panel was doing, and he won that suit last month.

The panel also met a lot of resistance from state election officials when it requested that they send the commission detailed voter information. The panel said that it wanted to use that information to look for evidence of voter fraud, but states were really worried that a lot of the information would get out and would violate privacy - voters' privacy.

SHAPIRO: And so briefly, who will handle Trump's concerns about voter integrity now?

FESSLER: Right. I mean, he said in a statement that they still - there is evidence of voter fraud. He's now said he's going to ask the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues. But the only thing that the department's been doing so far is looking into efforts by Russian hackers. And that's something the president has called a hoax.

SHAPIRO: All right. NPR's Pam Fessler, thanks very much.

FESSLER: Thanks a lot.