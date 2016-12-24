Coming soon--A Harper Lee Museum

By & 13 hours ago

A group in the south Alabama city of Monroeville hopes to develop new attractions and draw more tourists to the hometown of the late "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee. One project is a museum in the 1909 bank building that housed the office of Lee's father A.C. Lee. He served as the model for attorney Atticus Finch in "Mockingbird" and Lee's 2015 book "Go Set a Watchman." Other attractions could be added later, including reproductions of places mentioned in the books. A museum in the old county courthouse already prominently features Lee and author Truman Capote, childhood friend of Lee. The group working on the attractions includes Lee's attorney and a local philanthropist. Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell says officials hope to see projects to bring additional tourists.

Related Content

A Candlelight Vigil for Harper Lee...

By Feb 28, 2016

Fans of writer Harper Lee came from as far as Maryland to Monroeville over the weekend for a candlelight vigil for the author who died just over a week ago. I was there to put together this audio postcard with remembrances of To Kill A Mockingbird.

The APR News Team Reads from "To Kill A Mockingbird"

By Pat Duggins Jul 13, 2015

For fans of writer Harper Lee, the big wait ends today. The follow-up to the classic “To Kill A Mockingbird” is set to be released at book stores. There’s been a lot of buzz about the new novel titled “Go Set A Watchman,” but there’s still plenty of affection for the original story about Scout, Atticus Finch, and of course Boo Radley.