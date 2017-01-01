College Football Title Re-Match Set for Tampa

Fans of Alabama and Clemson may have the option to save money on souvenir hats and shirts this championship season. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers won the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl, respectively, setting the stage for a re-match of last year’s College Football Playoff championship game, where Alabama came out on top. The Tide kept its number one ranking by scoring ten points off turnovers in a 24-7 win over the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Bo Scarborough carried the Tide's offense by running for 180 yards and two touchdowns to earn game MVP honors. Ryan Anderson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown late in the first half to help Alabama improve to a 14-0 season heading into its title game against Clemson.

DeShaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Clemson blasted Ohio State 31-0. It was the Buckeyes first bowl game shutout since 1920. Watson was 23 of 36 for 259 yards and two interceptions before taking a seat on the bench with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. He also had 57 yards rushing for the Tigers/ Clemson scored in each quarter and held the Buckeyes to 215 total yards and nine first downs.