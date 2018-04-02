Charles Barkley Donates $250k To Black History Class

Basketball Hall of Famer and TV analyst Charles Barkley has donated a quarter million dollars toward educating high school students in Alabama and Mississippi about black history.

According to the Commercial Appeal of Memphis, Barkley made the donation to the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi to help fund a digital course on African-Americans’ contributions to public service, science, art and sports.

The course is taught through a partnership between the foundation and the education technology company EVERFI.

Barkley released a statement saying every child in his home state should have an opportunity to know their history. Barkley is a native of Leeds, Alabama. He says he was born during the civil rights era and has gratitude for men such as Medgar Evers, Congressman John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi CEO Tom Pittman and EVERFI CEO Tom Davidson say thousands of students in Alabama and Mississippi will be involved in the course.