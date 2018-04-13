The Callout

A lot of communities today are taking a hard stand against sexual harassment and assault. Using social media shaming, ostracism, professional excommunication, whatever punishment is painful enough to shift the moral code by brute force. Through one incident in the Richmond Virginia hardcore music scene, we chronicle a social media callout and ask what pain can accomplish.

WARNING: This episode contains obscenities and descriptions of sex and violence.

Special thanks to the following musicians:

Division of Mind for the song "Brightout"

I.C.E. for letting us use several songs: "Joke's On You"; "Hard Feelings"; "Colder"; "Trust No Bitch"; and "Modern Scum"

Peals for the song "Become Younger" from their album Honey (courtesy of Rough Trade Publishing)

Lucy Stone and Grave Goods for their song "WYGCMA"

