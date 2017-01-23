CAE Awarded Second Flight Training Contract

Air Force students participating in training exercises at Fort Rucker, Ala.
Credit U.S. Air Force

A new contract to provide helicopter flight training at Fort Rucker in southeast Alabama has been awarded to the same company that will begin fixed-wing flight training for the Army at the Dothan Regional Airport in a few weeks.

The Dothan Eagle reports CAE USA announced the full contract to provide rotary-wing flight training will be more than $50 million for the transition period and first year.

CAE built a 75,000-square-foot facility at Dothan Regional Airport for its contract there, but at Fort Rucker, the infrastructure is already in place.

After the first year, there are eight one-year options through March 31, 2026, that would put the total contract value at more than $450 million.

A CAE spokesman says a couple of bidders filed a challenge to the company being awarded the contract. A review is expected to take about 100 days.

