Busiest Day of the Year for U.S. Postal Service

If your neighborhood postal truck looks fuller than usual today, there’s a good reason.

The U.S. Postal Service says today will be the busiest delivery day of the year around the country as well as here in Alabama. An estimated three quarters of a billion packages will find their way to mailboxes and doorsteps over the holiday season.

Debra Fetterly is the U.S. Postal Service’s regional spokeswoman in Alabama. She says this extra holiday business means a twelve percent increase over holiday parcel deliveries last year.

“Well, in Alabama, we’re even doing better than that. Alabama district, which encompasses the whole state, we’re up sixteen percent over last year. It seems to be a lot more customers are shopping online and using Priority Mail, and that’s where we’re seeing our big increase. But, we’re more than ready to handle whatever comes our way."

Fetterly says the Postal Service is doing their part to help out during the holiday season, offering free package insurance, better tracking and even holiday-themed boxes.

Last minute shippers can still send their packages through Priority Mail. Fetterly says Priority deliveries will be made every day leading up to Christmas, and on Christmas Day itself. One letter carrier in Huntsville says he'll be making those Sunday deliveries in a Santa suit.