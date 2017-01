Bundle up tonight! Here's the weather outlook...

SELMA ...

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

TONIGHT...RAIN...CHANCE OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW IN THE EVENING...THEN SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW AFTER MIDNIGHT. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION UP TO 1 INCH. ICE ACCUMULATION OF LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. LOWS IN THE MID 20S. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION NEAR 100 PERCENT.

SATURDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S. NORTH WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH.

TUSCALOOSA ...

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

TONIGHT...CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW AND SLEET LIKELY IN THE EVENING. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION UP TO 2 INCHES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO 3 INCHES. ICE ACCUMULATION OF LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. LOWS IN THE LOWER 20S. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 70 PERCENT.

SATURDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 30S. NORTH WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH.

MOBILE

TONIGHT...COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN IN THE EVENING. LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S. CHANCE OF RAIN 60 PERCENT.

SATURDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S. NORTH WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH.

HUNTSVILLE ...

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

TODAY...CLOUDY WITH A 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF SNOW. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 13.

TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW...MAINLY IN THE EVENING. LOWS AROUND 17. CHANCE OF SNOW 50 PERCENT. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 3 ABOVE

. SATURDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 20S. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS 1 ABOVE IN THE MORNING.