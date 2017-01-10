BREAKING: Suspect In Custody, All Hostages OK in Hostage Situation

The University of Alabama has announced that police have a suspect in custody and all hostages appear to be OK after an active hostage situation at the main office of the Alabama Credit Union on Paul W. Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa, near the UA Law School.

Police and the FBI responded to the situation.

Alabama Credit Union CEO Steve Swofford has announced that all Alabama Credit Union employees are safe.

The incident was originally reported as a robbery, but Tuscaloosa police now say the ordeal does not appear to involve a robbery. It's still unclear what the suspect's motive may be.

Paul W. Bryant Drive has been reopened, but officials say it may take some time for traffic to normalize.

We will provide additional information as this story develops.