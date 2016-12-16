Bowl Season Begins Tomorrow in Alabama

While many college football fans will be leaving Alabama to follow the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers to Georgia and Louisiana for their respective bowl games, there’s a lot more going on inside the state.

Alabama is hosting three bowl games in Montgomery, Mobile and Birmingham. The games are expected to increase tourism in the state for the month, which will bring lots of revenue to the three host cities.

Brian Jones is a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Tourism. He says the exposure the Alabama cities will get from these games is of great value.

“These are aired nationally, and usually with each of these bowl games, the cities themselves are going to have several commercials within the bowl games. And the bowl game itself, it’s just a great live commercial for the city.”

The 3rd annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl between Appalachian State and Toledo will be played in Montgomery tomorrow, December 17. Mobile will host the Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on December 23 where Troy will face off against Ohio University. In its 11th year, the Birmingham Bowl will take place on December 29 at Legion Field and will pit South Carolina against 25th-ranked South Florida.