Biloxi Faces Flooding As Hurricane Nate Makes Second Landfall In Mississippi

Hurricane Nate made landfall for the second time early Sunday morning, this time near the city of Biloxi, Miss., the National Weather Service said.

Videos and photos from Biloxi show water inundating parts of the city.

Nate made landfall the first time near the mouth of the Mississippi River earlier on Saturday evening. Its second landfall, near Biloxi, was around 12:30 a.m. local time as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The storm was moving north at almost 20 mph.

In its 1:00 a.m. CT update, the National Hurricane Center said a storm surge warning was in effect from eastern Louisiana all the way to parts of Florida east of Pensacola. The NHC also said a hurricane warning was in effect from eastern Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border.

The NHC warned of storm surges of water 7 to 11 feet deep from the mouth of the Pearl River in eastern Louisiana to the border between Mississippi and Alabama. And from the Mississippi-Alabama border all the way east to the border with Florida, the agency warned of water 6 to 9 feet deep.

Photographer Mike Theiss posted video on Twitter he said was the interior of Biloxi's Golden Nugget casino:

Two other Twitter users posted videos of flooded parking garages:

Wesley Williams of WLOX wrote that power had been knocked out in downtown Biloxi by the forceful winds.

Pictures and videos show parts of U.S. Route 90, which runs east and west along much of the Gulf Coast, completely submerged in water.

The Associated Press reports Nate is the first hurricane since 2005's Hurricane Katrina to make landfall in Mississippi.

But Katrina is better known for causing the widespread destruction of New Orleans in neighboring Louisiana that year. This time New Orleans, which is located about 90 miles to Biloxi's west, appeared to miss the brunt of the storm. Mayor Mitch Landrieu had imposed a curfew on the city but lifted it when the National Weather Service canceled a hurricane warning for the area. City officials still cautioned residents to take shelter from heavy winds.

The situation was different to Biloxi's east. Mobile, Ala., experienced flooding of its own.

Adam Olivier of Fox10 tweeted what he said was water inundating downtown Mobile:

At 2:15 a.m. local time Sunday, the National Weather Service of Mobile measured water surges of 5.6 to 5.7 feet at locations near the city.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that "Nate's center will continue to move inland over Mississippi and across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday."

The agency said Nate will weaken and likely become a tropical storm later on Sunday.

