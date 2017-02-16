Bill to Start Civics Test Passes Committee

A state senate committee has approved a bill that would require Alabama high schoolers to pass a basic civics test before graduating.

Senator Arthur Orr, the Decatur Republican that introduced the bill, says citizens right now don't know enough about their government. He cited a survey that found a third of people couldn't name the three branches of government.

Critics say Alabama schools already teach civics and call the test a waste of time.

The exam would be identical to the naturalization test given by federal government. Students would be allowed to take the exam until they pass.

The bill now moves to a vote before the full Senate.