Bentley Refuses to Release Documents

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley recently turned over lots of documents to a committee investigating the possibility of his impeachment. But he says those documents will not be made available to the public.

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for the Governor said the materials "will not be made public at this time." Several news organizations had requested copies of the documents given to the Alabama House Judiciary Committee.

The governor's office cited a letter received last month from Attorney General Luther Strange asking the committee to suspend proceedings while his office pursued related work. The governor's office also cited an Alabama Supreme Court decision on what exactly constitutes "public record".

23 lawmakers signed impeachment articles against Bentley after he was accused of having an affair with a top staffer. The governor has admitted to inappropriate remarks and behavior but maintains he did not have a sexual affair.