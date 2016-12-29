Bentley Continues Senate Appointment Interviews

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has finished another round of interviews for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions.

Bentley's office says he interviewed six more candidates, including state Attorney General Luther Strange, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby and U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer. The governor also interviewed businessman Tim James, state Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper and state Sen. Phil Williams of Rainbow City.

The governor will name an interim replacement who will take over Sessions’ duties as Senator immediately until a special election is held to fill the remainder of Sessions' term.

So far, Bentley has interviewed 17 people for the potential appointment. More interviews are scheduled today.

Others who have interviewed for the appointment include: suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and state Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh.