Bell Announces Mayoral Reelection Bid

Birmingham Mayor William Bell has officially announced his bid for re-election.

Bell is seeking his second full four-year term as mayor of Birmingham.

Al.com reports Bell won his first bid for mayor in a special election in late 2009 to replace former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford, following his federal conviction on bribery charges. Bell then won re-election to a two-year term in 2011. That term was abbreviated to synchronize the mayoral and city council elections.

Bell announced his re-election bid late last week. He joins Randall Woodfin, a Birmingham assistant city attorney and Birmingham Board of Education member, in the race. Woodfin announced his plan to run for mayor in August.

The municipal election will be held Aug. 22.