Humans and their furry friends are invited to the 5th Annual Bark in the Park Fundraiser benefitting the Will May Dog Park, part of Sokol Park on Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa. There will be live music, food trucks, a Pet Parade, children's activities, dogs available for adoption, and much more!

Most dog owners can tell when their best friend wants to play. The dog drops its elbows on the floor with its rear end up in the air, almost like a bow. The tail is wagging, the ears are up, the eyes are bright and the mouth is open, almost smiling. The message is, “let’s do something fun!” Playing with your canine buddy is good for both of you. Whether it’s chasing a ball or Frisbee, going for a walk or a run, or some other enjoyable activity, your pet gets some exercise and you get to bond with your best friend.

Some communities have established dog parks, places for owners to take their pets where they can run and play off-leash in a safe, confined area. Several years ago, the City of Tuscaloosa carved out a five-acre section of Sokol Park to create the Will May Dog Park, named in memory of a boy who loved dogs. It has become one of the most popular and most used parks in the community.

Today is the perfect opportunity for dog owners and dog lovers to check it out, by attending Bark in the Park 2018. This annual family-friendly event raises funds for maintenance and improvements to the park - like some shelters with picnic tables, or new training features.

Beginning at 10 am today, there will be live music, followed by a waterdog retriever exhibition, and a detection dog demonstration. There will be a pet parade, a pet photo booth, a free dog wash station, food trucks, booths selling all sorts of pet-related items, and even pet adoption opportunities. Activities for the kids include things like face painting and cookie decorating.

The event will run from ten until two o’clock today. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. The weatherman says it’s going to be a beautiful day, so grab a leash and your canine buddy, maybe even a blanket and a lawn chair, and head over to the Will May Dog Park, part of Sokol Park on Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa. The two of you can play and relax and have a great time hanging out together making new friends.

If you have never visited Tuscaloosa County’s only official dog park, you’re in for a real treat today – a fun time, for a good cause, with your best friend – when you’re speaking of pets.

