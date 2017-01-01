APR's "Highs and Lows" for 2016

From Donald Trump's pivotal campaign rally in Mobile, the death of writer Harper Lee, murder charges against former Astronaut Jim Halsell, the conviction of House Speaker Mike Hubbard, the suspension of Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, Governor Robert Bentley's sex scandal, to the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into Alabama's prison system--the national award winning Alabama Public Radio news team was there to keep you updated. Click below to hear some of the biggest stories of 2016. Pat Duggins