APR's "Highs and Lows" for 2016

By 1 hour ago

From Donald Trump's pivotal campaign rally in Mobile, the death of writer Harper Lee, murder charges against former Astronaut Jim Halsell, the conviction of House Speaker Mike Hubbard, the suspension of Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, Governor Robert Bentley's sex scandal, to the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into Alabama's prison system--the national award winning Alabama Public Radio news team was there to keep you updated. Click below to hear some of the biggest stories of 2016. Pat Duggins

The Grand Old Party Frontrunners Visit Alabama

By Aug 31, 2015
Stan Ingold

            For years, Alabama was a “flyover” state for candidates seeking the presidency. That is, until recently. Within the past two weeks, the Yellowhammer State has been a popular destination for the seeking the Republican nomination.

            “You know I represent the state of Texas, we’ve got twelve hundred miles of border with Mexico, and we see firsthand the consequences of illegal immigration…”

Former NASA Astronaut Indicted for Double Murder

By Sep 2, 2016
James Halsell

A Tuscaloosa County grand jury voted to indict a former NASA astronaut for murder. The panel charged James Halsell in an early morning traffic accident that killed two little girls on Highway eighty two back in June. APR Pat Duggins has more on the indictment and what’s next for the veteran Space Shuttle commander…

"...and justice for all."

By Alabama Public Radio Dec 9, 2016

“…I met some good people in there and some evil, evil people.”

Randall Padgett spent three years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he didn’t commit. If you think he’s the only one with a complaint about the state’s justice system, critics say get in line…

“I have talked to prisoners who are enduring horrible conditions…” Ebony Howard is with the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Prisoners who are not getting the medication that they need. Prisoners who have died since I’ve known them, because they’re not getting appropriate medical treatment.”

A Candlelight Vigil for Harper Lee...

By Feb 28, 2016

Fans of writer Harper Lee came from as far as Maryland to Monroeville over the weekend for a candlelight vigil for the author who died just over a week ago. I was there to put together this audio postcard with remembrances of To Kill A Mockingbird.

Chief Justice Roy Moore Removed from Office

By Butler Cain, Alabama Public Radio

Montgomery, AL – The Alabama Court of the Judiciary unanimously ruled around 11:30 AM Thursday Chief Justice Roy Moore should be removed from office. Alabama Public Radio's Butler Cain reports.

What's next for Mike Hubbard?

By MacKenzie Bates Aug 4, 2016
MacKenzie Bates/APR

The former Alabama House Speaker was convicted on more than half of the 23 felony ethics charges against him on Friday in a Lee County courtroom.  He has no job, no title, and will be sentenced next month.  APR’s MacKenzie Bates was there during the tense hours between final arguments and the verdict…

Rebekah Mason announces resignation from Governor's office, Craft beer bill

By MacKenzie Bates Mar 30, 2016

A top political aide to Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is stepping down. Rebekah Mason’s departure follows an admission by Bentley that he made inappropriate remarks. The governor denies the two ever had an affair.

Mason announced her resignation in a statement sent by the governor's office. She says she would no longer be his senior political adviser and would no longer be paid by his campaign fund.