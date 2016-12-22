Animal Shelter Director Resigns Amid Euthanasia Controversy

The director of the Fayette Animal Shelter has resigned amid a controversy over dog euthanasia.

Media reports indicate former director Misti Bellar posted a video to Facebook earlier this week saying all 22 dogs at the shelter would be euthanized on Christmas Eve if they were not adopted. In response, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and other groups traveled to Fayette to take the animals to other shelters.

Greater Birmingham Humane Society spokeswoman Allison Black Cornelius says Bellar told her the county had specifically ordered her to stop keeping dogs beyond the seven-day hold period required by law.

County Commissioner Barry Corkerin says Bellar greatly exaggerated the danger the dogs faced, and says she was never told to euthanize every animal.

Bellar's resignation was effective at 4:30 p.m. yesterday.