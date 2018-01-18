Andrew W.K. Takes Responsibility For Causing Speeding With 'Sonic Party Power'

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDREW W.K. SONG, "MUSIC IS WORTH LIVING FOR")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Luke Mitchell was on a highway in Britain rocking out to this song. It's called "Music's Worth Living For." Apparently it's also worth speeding for. Luke got a ticket. He tweeted about it, and the musician, rocker Andrew W.K., took note. He offered to pay the ticket, saying he was responsible for the sonic party power that made Luke speed, which led the police department to tweet drive safely, dudes, and party on responsibly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.