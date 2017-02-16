Where's The Director Of National Intelligence?

Call it the case of the mysterious moving confirmation hearing.

Donald Trump nominated Dan Coats to the nation's top intelligence post back on Jan. 7, when Trump was still president-elect and Coats — an Indiana Republican — was a sitting senator.

But today — nearly four weeks into the Trump administration — there's still no word on plans to hold a Senate confirmation hearing for the director of national intelligence nominee.

Capitol Hill aides first told NPR that the confirmation hearing was slated for early February, then said the target date might shift to this week. But there's still no date on the calendar, and next week the Senate is not in session.

A U.S. intelligence official tells NPR the latest tentative date for a hearing is Feb. 28. But an aide familiar with the plans of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which would conduct the hearing, says, "The 28th isn't even an option."

"[The date] is not confirmed until it's confirmed," says the aide. "Everything else is hearsay."

This raises a couple of points. First, it's worth noting that President Trump is now running national security and foreign policy without the benefit of guidance from either a permanent national security adviser or a permanent U.S. intelligence chief.

(Trump fired his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Monday, citing a breakdown in trust over Flynn's contacts with Russia and how Flynn subsequently portrayed those contacts to Vice President Pence. Over at the office of the DNI, CIA veteran Michael Dempsey has been serving as acting director since Jan. 20.)

The second point: Might Coats be getting cold feet?

The intelligence community has clashed with the president, following Trump's earlier dismissal of the consensus of all 17 U.S. spy agencies that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Three agencies — the CIA, the NSA and the FBI — concluded that Russia worked to tip the vote to Trump.

Since then, the feud has only intensified after press reports that included what Trump called leaks from inside the intelligence services.

In public, Trump has praised Coats. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trump said, "Dan has clearly demonstrated the deep subject matter expertise and sound judgment required to lead our intelligence community." And the president made clear Thursday that he is personally irked by the delay in getting Coats installed, calling the former senator "a great guy."

But in private, Trump and his advisers have questioned the value of the DNI post and signaled that they believe the intelligence bureaucracy might benefit from streamlining. And on Thursday, the New York Times reported that Trump plans to assign New York billionaire Stephen Feinberg to lead a review of the intelligence community, from inside the White House.

It's not clear how that might impact the flow of information between spy agencies and the president, or whether introducing Feinberg into the mix might be an attempt to sideline current intelligence leaders.

The Times report suggested Coats is not pleased about the prospect of Feinberg's assignment or the potential competition Feinberg might represent.

"Mr. Coats is especially angry at what he sees as a move by [Trump aides Stephen Bannon and Jared Kushner] to sideline him before he is even confirmed, according to current and former officials," as reporters James Risen and Matthew Rosenberg wrote.

Even as that story is playing out, the road appears to be clear for Coats whenever he does appear before his former colleagues.

"I know of no obstacle to [Coats] being confirmed," says Jane Harman, the California Democrat and former ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. "Dan Coats is a former member [of Congress] who is popular with both sides — certainly popular with me," she told NPR.

The question now is, when might Coats get to apply those skills to the top job in U.S. intelligence?

