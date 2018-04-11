Algerian Military Transport Plane Crash Reportedly Kills 257 People

A military transport aircraft crashed near Algeria's Boufarik Air Base Wednesday morning, killing at least 257 people, according to Algeria's defense ministry. The plane came down in an open farm field near the base, the ministry says.

The military says it's not yet sure what caused the crash near its large airport in northern Algeria. An investigation has been ordered.

Since it was first reported, the death toll in the crash has continued to climb. Video and images from the scene show rows of covered bodies lined up on the field, and a stream of ambulances rolling through nearby streets.

The state news agency says the crashed plane was made by the Russian firm Ilyushin. In recent decades, Algeria has bought military planes from both the U.S. and Russia.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from government officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

