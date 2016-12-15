Alabama to issue new unemployment debit cards next year

Alabama residents receiving unemployment compensation will soon get new debit cards.

The state Department of Labor says the agency is switching service providers and will be mailing out new cards in January. All of those receiving unemployment who currently use a debit card will receive a new one.

State officials say those who are receiving benefits by direct deposit to a personal bank account will not be affected by the change.

Officials strongly urge recipients to make sure the Department of Labor has a valid current address on file.

Any updates must be made prior to Jan. 1. Changes can be made by calling the Labor Department or by visiting their website and selecting "change personal information."