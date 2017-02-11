Alabama Inmate Attorneys Want More Suicide Protection

Lawyers for Alabama prison inmates want a federal judge to force the state to put additional suicide prevention measures in place. All sides will gather on Monday for a settlement conference. This follows a motion to the court last Thursday, where the inmates’ legal team argued the Department of Corrections has failed to comply with an agreement reached in January after a prisoner killed himself. His death came just days after testifying in the class-action lawsuit alleging Alabama provides inadequate psychiatric care. The Alabama Department of corrections says the department has taken vigorously action to follow the agreement. The Alabama Public Radio news team pursued this story before it was granted class action status.

