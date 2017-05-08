Alabama Holding State Hurricane Drill Today

Emergency managers in Alabama are gearing up for the beginning of hurricane season next month.

The state of Alabama will hold its annual hurricane drill today. State officials including Governor Kay Ivey will gather in Clanton for the procedure.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency holds the exercise each year to practice its procedures and to ensure coordination between various local, state and federal agencies.

Closer to the coast in Mobile County, two dozen forestry experts making up the Urban Forest Strike Team will be training on assessing tree risks and relaying information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane season begins June 1, but two storms formed before the official start last year. This year has already seen the formation of a rare tropical storm over the north Atlantic.