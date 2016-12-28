Alabama Council for Excellent Government Asking to be Removed From Lawsuit

An organization created to advance Governor Robert Bentley's political agenda is asking to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by the governor's former security officer.

A lawyer for the Alabama Council for Excellent Government filed the dismissal motion Wednesday, saying the bodyguard has no grounds to sue the organization.

Ray Lewis last month sued Bentley, Bentley's former political adviser Rebekah Mason and the organization which paid Mason. Lewis claims his career and reputation were damaged as Bentley and Mason tried to hide a relationship.

Lewis says the governor told him he was creating the group to pay Mason who was not on state payroll.

ACEGOV says the claim is false. Mason has said the organization paid her $15,000 for consulting work but that was separate from her job as political adviser.