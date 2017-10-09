Alabama Boasts Most-Improved AP Test Scores

Once again, the state of Alabama has the most improved advanced placement scores in the country.

Al.com reports Alabama has had the highest percentage of growth in national qualifying scores for AP classes in math, science and English of any state in the country for the sixth year in a row. Alabama has also seen the highest growth in participation in AP classes from 2008 to this year.

Those numbers were announced late last week at Russellville High School in northwest Alabama.

According to A Plus College Ready, public high school students in the state took nearly 50,000 AP exams and earned 26,279 qualifying scores. The college credits earned amount to more than $47 million in tuition.

Back in 2008, Alabama high school students took less than 15,000 exams, earning just over 8500 qualifying scores.