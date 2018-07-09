Alabama Blues Project Getting New HQ

The Alabama Blues Project is soon to have its own permanent home.

The organization will be relocating to the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center in Tuscaloosa. That facility is also home to the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and Tuscaloosa Arts Council.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, the Alabama Blues Project has been bouncing from one available space to another over the past two decades. The nonprofit provides blues music programs and lessons for children and adults.

Blues Project organizers say being housed in the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center will allow them to collaborate with other arts organizations and reach more people across the state.

The organization reaches students ages 6 through 18 through its after-school camps, clubs and advanced ensembles, all of which are led by professional blues musicians. Many of the students are from underserved communities that often lack programs focused on arts education.