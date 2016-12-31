Alabama beats Washington for chance at the 2017 Title

The Alabama Crimson Tide is packing its bags for Tampa. The top-ranked Crimson Tide beat the Washington Huskies in what college football historians may compare to Alabama’s 1926 victory over Washington to win its first national championship. The Tide scored ten points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson's interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarborough’s sixty eight yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory. Head Coach Nick Saban is working to eclipse the record of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant who won six national titles.