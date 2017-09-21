Al. Senate Hopeful Roy Moore's Charity May Run Afoul with the IRS

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore may be in hot water with the IRS just days before the GOP runoff election for U.S. Senate. Moore is in a dead heat with sitting U.S. Senator Luther Strange. Now, the Washington-based Campaign Legal Center is filing a formal complaint with the IRS claiming Roy Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law has violated the law regarding charities and political action. Brendan Fischer is with the Campaign Legal Center. He says for several months, the foundation has used its Facebook page and newsletter to promote Moore’s candidacy for U.S. Senate.

“And all of this is prohibited, and for an entity that describes itself as a legal foundation, it’s surprising that they would have run afoul of a law that’s so clear.”

The Campaign Legal Center is urging the IRS to open their own investigation. They could potentially strip the foundation’s tax-exempt status or impose excise taxes on the group. The Foundation for Moral Law says they abide by IRS rules, and accuse the CLC’s interest as politically motivated.