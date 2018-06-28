Capital Gazette Shooting: At Least 5 Fatalities, Many Others 'Gravely' Wounded

Update 5:37 p.m. ET

Five people are dead and several others were "gravely" wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday afternoon.

At a press conference, acting chief of Anne Arundel County Police William Krampf confirmed a suspect is in custody and being interrogated by law enforcement.

Lt. Ryan Frashure added that "at this point he's the only suspect" and he is being detained at a criminal investigations unit in Crownsville, Md.

Authorities have not said where inside the multi-story building the shootings happened, but reporters at the newspaper have tweeted it was inside the newsroom.

Reporter Phil Davis shared details on Twitter, writing: "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

Anthony Messenger, an intern for the newspaper, first tweeted about the shooting at 2:43 p.m. ET, writing, "Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us."

Frashure confirmed that authorities arrived on scene within 60 seconds of receiving a call about the shooting.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley praised law enforcement for their response saying, if they "were not there as quickly as they were it could have been a lot worse."

The newspaper's website lists 20 newsroom employees.

Frashure said during the news conference that law enforcement from Annapolis, nearby Howard County, the Maryland State Police and federal agencies were participating in the response.

He said authorities were focused on clearing the building and reuniting the people inside with their families. Relatives should go to the Lord & Taylor outlet at the nearby Annapolis Mall, he said.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy," adding that he is in contact with authorities on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

