An 'Accidental President,' Then And Now

A relative political unknown becomes President of the United States and the world reacts with trepidation.

It happened in 2017 … and in 1945 when Harry Truman took office.

Truman’s unexpected rise to the position of commander-in-chief has a lot of similarities with Donald Trump’s ascension to power. And there are many lessons to take away from the Truman administration that can help us understand Trump’s approaches to conflict and leadership, says A.J. Baime, author of “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World.”

Baime joins us with a historical look at America under President Truman and a message about whether President Trump is in over his head.

GUESTS

A.J. Baime, Author, “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World”; @ajbaime

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

