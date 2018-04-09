$3.6M Federal Grant for Birmingham Buses

Birmingham's public transit system is getting $3.6 million in federal grant money to pay for new buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the funding will go to the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority in order to replace old buses that have outlived their usefulness.

The agency says the new vehicles will reduce maintenance and other costs as well as improving reliability.

The department says the Birmingham project is among approximately 140 nationwide receiving some $264 million total. The money is meant to improve the safety and reliability of bus systems across the country.

The Transportation Department says improving bus service is crucial as Birmingham prepares to play host to the 2021 World Games, an Olympic-style event expected to bring thousands of people to the region.