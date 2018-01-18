2017 Among Warmest Years On Record

2017 was among the warmest years on record, according to new data released by NASA and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

The planet's global surface temperature last year was second warmest since 1880, NASA says. NOAA calls it the third warmest year on record, due to slight variation in the ways that they analyze temperatures.

"Both analyses show that the five warmest years on record have all taken place since 2010," NASA said in a press release.

The trend is seen most dramatically in the Arctic, NASA says, as sea ice continues to melt.

